Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar Congratulate 'Baipan Bhari Deva' Team

The sensational sisters of the new Marthi blockbuster ‘Bai Pan Bhari deva’ has swept the Marathi box office, giving a massive boost to the marthai film industry. Director Kedar Shinde’s comedy-laced drama, about a sextet of squabbling siblings who come together for a cultural ceremony, has posted record numbers since its June 30 release.

The movie has got praises from people all over. Authors Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar also recently gave a review about the film ‘ Baipan Bhari Deva’.

They wrote ‘This movie is truly a heartwarming experience as it is an ‘ode to womanhood’ portraying the challenges that women face in their daily lives. The film stands out as a platform which showcases the ups and downs that women experience, highlighting their resilience and strength. The performances by all the actors are outstanding and commendable. Each actor delivers a natural and heartfelt performance, special mentions - Vandana Gupte, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, Rohini Hattangadi, Deepa Parab, and Sukanya Kulkarni. These actresses live their roles to the utmost best and it's such a delight to see them together after a long time. They bring their power game that lights up the screen.

The fractious lot bring their emotional baggage to a competition for the ‘Mangala Gaur’ ceremony, in which women pray for the well-being of their partners. The shadows of past grievances and present-day tensions hang over the glee of being in the same room after so many years apart.

The movie maintains a smooth and an engaging flow, effectively weaving the main story with other elements. It keeps the audience captivated and invested throughout. The film skillfully addresses the juggling act that women perform between their work and home responsibilities. It emphasizes the importance of women taking time for themselves amidst their busy lives.

We do recommend this movie, especially to women. It is a must-watch that can be enjoyed with friends and family. Prepare to be moved and inspired by the compelling narrative and the remarkable performances.’

The film is celebrated for its humorous and witty dialogues that have resonated well with the audience.