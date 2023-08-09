trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646914
NewsZee Exclusive
BAIPAN BHARI DEVA

Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar Congratulate 'Baipan Bhari Deva' Team

The movie has got praises from people all over. Authors Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar also recently gave a review about the film ‘ Baipan Bhari Deva’. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

The sensational sisters of the new Marthi blockbuster ‘Bai Pan Bhari deva’ has swept the Marathi box office, giving a massive boost to the marthai film industry. Director Kedar Shinde’s comedy-laced drama, about a sextet of squabbling siblings who come together for a cultural ceremony, has posted record numbers since its June 30 release. 

The movie has got praises from people all over. Authors Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar also recently gave a review about the film ‘ Baipan Bhari Deva’. 

They wrote ‘This movie is truly a heartwarming experience as it is an ‘ode to womanhood’ portraying  the challenges that women face in their daily lives. The film stands out as a platform which showcases the ups and downs that women experience, highlighting their resilience and strength. The performances by all the actors are outstanding and commendable. Each actor delivers a natural and heartfelt performance, special mentions - Vandana Gupte, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, Rohini Hattangadi, Deepa Parab, and Sukanya Kulkarni. These actresses live their roles to the utmost best and it's such a delight to see them together after a long time. They bring their power game that lights up the screen.


The fractious lot bring their emotional baggage to a competition for the ‘Mangala Gaur’ ceremony, in which women pray for the well-being of their partners. The shadows of past grievances and present-day tensions hang over the glee of being in the same room after so many years apart.

The movie maintains a smooth and an engaging flow, effectively weaving the main story with other elements. It keeps the audience captivated and invested throughout. The film skillfully addresses the juggling act that women perform between their work and home responsibilities. It emphasizes the importance of women taking time for themselves amidst their busy lives.

We do recommend this movie, especially to women. It is a must-watch that can be enjoyed with friends and family. Prepare to be moved and inspired by the compelling narrative and the remarkable performances.’ 

The film is celebrated for its humorous and witty dialogues that have resonated well with the audience.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train