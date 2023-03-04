Reach Your Hair Goals With The Professional Hairstylist- Shanu Ansari Aka Shanuzzsalon

New Delhi: Have you ever noticed the instant elevation in your look when you just come out of the salon with a fresh haircut? This is the magic of "the right haircut." Depending on the shape of your face, there are different hairstyles that might or might not suit your looks. A wrong hairstyle is no less than a nightmare for any person. And when it comes to celebrities, they can by no chance compromise their looks, especially their hairstyle.

Having previously worked for television star Karanvir Bohra, Shahnuzz stands for breaking away from traditional hairstyles. He is continuously experimenting with new hairstyles. His looks give a modern touch to classic hairstyles. Be it for business, industry, or any professional event, Shahnuzz is the name that comes up when talking about hairstyles.

When our hair comes into regular contact with styling, it becomes really important to take great care of it. Shahnuzz, thus, shares many ideas on how to take care of hair and treat it properly. A master of this skill, Shahnuzz also experiments with different colours and textures to create unique and eye-catching looks.

Shahnuzz now has his own salon in Mumbai, where he is visited by many influencers and celebrities. He suggests that people should not follow the trend set by celebrities. They have to try their style because everything doesn’t suit everyone. Every face has a different and unique frame, so why not find your unique look by experimenting with new hairstyles and colors!