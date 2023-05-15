Richa Dave, Founder Of Jasmine Beauty Care Dolls Up Janki Bodiwala

Lately, the makeup industry has been seeing numerous stupefying trends. While the preponderance is following these like anything else, the famous makeup artist Richa Dave is setting trends with her immense fondness for makeup and the beauty world. The celebrity makeup artist had already stunned us with her different makeup looks, and once again, she left us in awe by dolling up actress Janki Bodiwala.





Yes, you read it right! Richa Dave, who is also the founder of Jasmine Beauty Care recently took to her Instagram to share a startling reel of the makeover she did for the actress. The dewy makeup look with maroon hues of eye-shadow and a few shimmery effects took our breath away. The well-defined brows, rosy cheeks, and pink lips completed the entire look.The reel was posted on Jasmine Beauty Care, where you will find many more such perplexing reels of fantastic makeup looks by Richa Dave. On doing makeup for Janki Bodiwala, the artist says, "It's always exciting to do Janki's makeup because she is a very good sport, fun to work with, and is open to experimentation".Jasmine Beauty Care has been a one-stop destination for anybody who wants to experience the wonders of the beauty and makeup world. Speaking of her brand, Richa Dave says, "For years, we have focused on exceeding the expectations of every woman who came to us. Working with eminent names has given us a lot of exposure and increased our reputation. We have also worked with many others."