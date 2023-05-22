Roman Khan To Play A Prominent Role In Upcoming South Movie

We often wait for that opportunity to knock on our door. But as we grow older, it becomes clear that life does not happen on your own terms. It emerges with its unexpectedness and alters the course of events taking place in our everyday lives. Such is the case with Roman Khan. Who doesn't recognise this young model who has left the internet in awe of his charisma?





He, who has already thrilled us with his amazing content creation, will now appear in the upcoming South Indian film "Saturday Night." Yes, you read it right! Roman Khan will be seen on the big screen, showcasing his great acting skills. We just cannot wait for him to take over the theatres with his charm.They shot this movie during Ramadan in Fujairah, and in the process, they had to face a lot of challenges. But with his unwavering dedication and hard work, he finally did it! Speaking of this journey, Roman says, "Everything is fair in love, war, and passion. And then your action and devotion also bore fruit. I'm hoping that this film is the sweet fruit of my strenuous hard work. Moreover, I always believe in working with my heart and giving my 100%."This is his first time working outside the content creation and modelling sphere. On being a part of this film, Roman Khan says, "I was nervous at first. But the team made me feel very comfortable. They are a very talented bunch of people, and I have learned a lot from them. I have given my best and hope that it will be a huge success."