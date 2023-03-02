Save Earth: Sandeep Choudhary Is One Of The Activists On The Biggest Mission

topStoriesenglish2579267
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 'Save Earth Activist' is a term that is used to describe individuals who contribute towards saving the environment and making our planet a better place for everyone to live in. Sandeep Choudhary is definitely someone whom this title can be bestowed upon. 

For years, Sandeep Choudhary has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants. Through his climate tech startup and strong community behind the world's largest movement, he is taking his efforts towards protecting Mother Earth.

He has been working tirelessly since then towards reducing the carbon footprint from Earth's atmosphere. He co-founded Inflector India and working on revolutionary heat reduction technology that blocks out excess heat and UV rays and maintains room temperature, which leads to less energy consumption. The technology installations have been audited and established significant reduction in electricity consumption due to the lesser air-conditioning and reduces carbon emission by up to 30%.

Sandeep Choudhary is making Save Earth as World's Biggest Mission and calling everyone to be part of the mission and contribute every bit to reduce carbon emissions from our atmosphere. It is everyone's responsibility to make our planet a better place to live for coming generations than what we have today.

