Shikha Shoken, a dynamic and accomplished individual, has emerged as a beacon of inspiration for women worldwide through her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication. Holding an MBA in Finance and a Dietetics degree from YWCA, Shikha's journey is a testament to her determination and passion.

In addition to her educational accomplishments, Shikha has honed her skills through diverse avenues. She recently completed an advanced cosmetic course at the prestigious Lakme Academy, showcasing her versatility and commitment to continuous learning.

Shikha Shoken wears many hats, excelling as an entrepreneur and a vital contributor to her family's Canadian real estate and construction business. Her involvement in the import and export of wheat and gram further highlights her business acumen and global perspective. Amidst all these responsibilities, Shikha gracefully manages her family obligations, proving that success can be achieved without compromising one's values.



With a strong presence on social media, Shikha Shoken has garnered a substantial following, exceeding hundreds of thousands, who are drawn to her daily doses of inspiration. Her journey, accomplishments, and positive outlook motivate her followers to aim high and persevere in their pursuits.

Shikha's aspirations know no bounds. She envisions the establishment of salons both in India and Canada, setting the stage for a significant transformation in the beauty and wellness industry. Moreover, her plans to venture into Bollywood as a producer reflect her boldness and willingness to explore new horizons, breaking stereotypes and inspiring women worldwide.

Shikha Shoken's journey is a testament to the power of determination, education, and multi-faceted skills. Her story resonates with women from all walks of life, proving that with the right mindset and unwavering commitment, success knows no boundaries.