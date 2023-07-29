This Small-Time Entrepreneur Is Helping Poor Children Get Free Education In Best Schools

Surat's diamond city has become a beacon of hope for hundreds of children hailing from low-income families, all thanks to the altruistic efforts of Hitesh Vishwakarma, a compassionate 38-year-old entrepreneur. Utilizing the provisions of the RTE Act and the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) rule set forth by the Government of India, Hitesh has been securing admissions for financially disadvantaged children in renowned schools.

Over four years, Hitesh Vishwakarma has successfully facilitated the enrollment of more than 1,200 children in prestigious institutions of the city leveraging the power of the RTE Act. A manufacturer and supplier of aluminium products, Hitesh expressed profound joy and satisfaction in witnessing underprivileged children gain access to quality education without the burden of fees. The positive impact of the RTE Act has enabled these young minds to flourish in various reputable schools, thereby opening doors to a brighter future for them.

Hitesh Vishwakarma was born on July 23, 1985 in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur to Radhika and Ram Sakal Vishwakarma. His dedication to social causes extends beyond education. He helps underprivileged kids by providing them with necessary stationery items including school bags, books, and notebooks from time to time.



Not only has Hitesh assisted in educational pursuits, but he has also actively supported numerous individuals in Surat by helping them obtain essential government benefits, such as the MAA Card, Ration Card, and other provisions made available under various Central and State Government schemes.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavours, Hitesh Vishwakarma is the national president of Shree Bajrang Sena, a Hindu organization that carries forward his noble social work. This outfit serves as a testament to his commitment to making a positive impact in society.