trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641837
NewsZee Exclusive
SURAT

This Small-Time Entrepreneur Is Helping Poor Children Get Free Education In Best Schools

Over four years, Hitesh Vishwakarma has successfully facilitated the enrollment of more than 1,200 children in prestigious institutions of the city.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 05:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Surat's diamond city has become a beacon of hope for hundreds of children hailing from low-income families, all thanks to the altruistic efforts of Hitesh Vishwakarma, a compassionate 38-year-old entrepreneur. Utilizing the provisions of the RTE Act and the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) rule set forth by the Government of India, Hitesh has been securing admissions for financially disadvantaged children in renowned schools.

Over four years, Hitesh Vishwakarma has successfully facilitated the enrollment of more than 1,200 children in prestigious institutions of the city leveraging the power of the RTE Act. A manufacturer and supplier of aluminium products, Hitesh expressed profound joy and satisfaction in witnessing underprivileged children gain access to quality education without the burden of fees. The positive impact of the RTE Act has enabled these young minds to flourish in various reputable schools, thereby opening doors to a brighter future for them.

Hitesh Vishwakarma was born on July 23, 1985 in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur to Radhika and Ram Sakal Vishwakarma. His dedication to social causes extends beyond education. He helps underprivileged kids by providing them with necessary stationery items including school bags, books, and notebooks from time to time.

Not only has Hitesh assisted in educational pursuits, but he has also actively supported numerous individuals in Surat by helping them obtain essential government benefits, such as the MAA Card, Ration Card, and other provisions made available under various Central and State Government schemes.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavours, Hitesh Vishwakarma is the national president of Shree Bajrang Sena, a Hindu organization that carries forward his noble social work. This outfit serves as a testament to his commitment to making a positive impact in society.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona