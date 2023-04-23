TIGP Concludes Season 2, Winners To Get Featured In Popular Webseries

Robust, confident role models with a desire to prove themselves participate in pageants giving it a different look on the ramp, which excites the hearts of the audience; their fabulous nature, grit, and determination add a flavor to strength to the ramp, and 'The International Glamour project' is the organization which is at the forefront in India to promote fashion and glamour to the interiors of the country. Fashion is in all walks of life but is often misinterpreted.

The International Glamour Project, an organization with the sole purpose to give confidence to the women of today and a platform for them to express themselves, conducted its season 2 grand finale from April 10 to 13; the event's grand finale took place at the "House of Lords" in Navi Mumbai. It was the final day of Season 2, featuring 32 women selected in two rounds on March 23 from over 100 contestants shortlisted from all over India.

The women involved in this event were subjected to different challenges and tasks over four days, where they were tested mentally and physically.

Winners of the pageant will represent India in the International pageants. This year their was an addition of Elite category in Mrs Rozina Rana from Nagpur became the winner. Teen from sangli sejal patil won the Miss division and Prasashya from Gujarat took home the Miss India crown while sanika from Maharashtra won the Mrs India division.

Dr. Swaroop Puranik a 1980-born Indian Entrepreneur who is a TEDx Speaker and IIM graduate with extensive experience in education and wants to promote women who have passion irrespective of their class.