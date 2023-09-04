Vivek Kashyap Opens Up On How Photography Has Evolved From Pixels To Poetry

In the age of selfies and Instagram filters, it's easy to forget that photography is a form of art capable of capturing not just images but emotions and stories. A photographer who exemplifies the true meaning of photography is Vivek Kashyap. He is a visionary with a passion for pushing the boundaries of the medium and has truly embraced the evolution of photography.

Vivek views his subjects not as mere objects but as characters in a larger narrative. His images are more than just pictures; they are verses that invite viewers to interpret and feel. Each photograph clicked by him tells a story, and the viewer becomes a reader, interpreting the emotions and narratives within.

For this creative man, photography is more than just capturing pixels; it's about capturing the soul of the moment. He began to explore the interplay of light and shadow, the nuances of expressions, and the subtleties of color to evoke emotions that went beyond the surface.

Vivek's journey as a photographer has been driven by a deep desire to create visual poetry, to blur the lines between reality and imagination, and to inspire others to see the world in a new light. "It is this relentless pursuit of the surreal and extraordinary that continues to fuel my creative spirit and defines my identity as a photographer," says the photographer.

Vivek Kashyap is the Creative Head of House on the Clouds, which is the leading agency in wedding filmmaking. He has always been particular about every picture he clicks and made sure that they evoked emotions and told compelling stories.

He has shot dreamlike pictures for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal, and Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding. Vivek has also pictured grand celebrations for brands like DLF Group, Jindal Group, and more. We hope that he keeps reciting soulful poems with photography for many years to come.