Writing Since Childhood Harjeet Kaur Becomes The Youngest Hindi Poet In Town

Harjeet Kaur inherited to shine bright in the world. She is noted as the youngest Hindi Poet by Wonder books of record for her book ‘Bas Zazbaaton Ke Alfaaz’ consisting of 50 Hindi poems that she prepared in less than a year. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Harjeet Kaur records two magnificent books and oozes oomph her stardom as a rising model.

Bold in nature, Ms. Kaur is filled with life and believes in living every second to the fullest. After her upbringing in the developed town of Rajasthan, her determination to do something out of the box was in her blood. With the same view, she decided to kick start her career as a writer and model.

Awarded as the Youngest Hindi Poet, Harjeet also bagged the Genius Book Record for her passion for writing. Self-made in her career, she is open to inspiring all small-town girls to stand up on their feet and not let others crush their spirits. 

The author of an award-winning book has also penned down a series of novels, “The Suspicious Truth”. Under the publication of Blue Rose One, This book has received applause from the readers and they are excited to see a sequel of the same shortly. 

