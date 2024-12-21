1 Year Of Dunki: When Shah Rukh Khan Loudly Praised Taapsee Pannu; 'Awesome In The Film...'

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu, celebrated for her fearless roles and impactful performances, has redefined the portrayal of women in Indian cinema.

As Dunki completes one year today, the film marked the first time Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan shared the big screen. Taapsee delivered a compelling performance as Manu, a character full of grit and determination, perfectly complementing Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Raj.

The film's unique storyline and their on-screen chemistry captivated audiences worldwide.

Earlier, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised his co-star Taapsee Pannu, reaffirming her position as one of the industry's finest talents.

He had tweeted, "@taapsee is so awesome in the film!! Really really good too much fun and learning with her as an actor. #Dunki,"

On the professional front, Taapsee, basking in the success of her OTT hit 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,' is gearing up for her next project, 'Gandhari.'

Taapsee's collaboration with Kanika Dhillon promises another unforgettable cinematic experience as the actress begins shooting for her upcoming film. Fans eagerly await more details about the project.