10 Years Of Baahubali: How Prabhas Redefined Indian Stardom And Carved Immortal Legacy Through His Iconic Role

New Delhi: A decade ago, Indian cinema witnessed a monumental shift with the release of Baahubali. A film that didn’t just break box office records, it redefined stardom. At the heart of this cinematic revolution stood Prabhas, the man who brought to life the legendary characters of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali. Ten years later, his legacy remains as powerful as ever.

From regional fame to global stardom, Prabhas' journey has been nothing short of phenomenal. The Baahubali franchise turned him into a household name, not just in India, but across continents. Today, the actor is one of the few Indian stars to enjoy pan-India and increasingly global appeal, further bolstered by blockbuster hits like Salaar and the futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD.

The Dialogues That Defined a Generation

(file photo)

Baahubali wasn’t just about grand visuals or epic battles; it was a film driven by emotion, heroism, and unforgettable lines. Many of Prabhas’ dialogues have since become part of pop culture, quoted endlessly by fans and etched in cinematic history.

Here’s a look back at some of his most iconic lines:

“Aurat par haath daalne wale ki ungliyaan nahi kaatte, kaatte hain toh gala!”

This fierce declaration in defence of his queen showcased Baahubali’s (and Prabhas’) staunch sense of justice. It resonated as a powerful stand against violence towards women.

“Samay har kaayar ko apni bahaaduri dikhane ka ek mauka zaroor deta hai, yahi vo kshan hai.”

Delivered with unwavering intensity, this line was both a challenge and a call to bravery, echoing long after the scene ended.

“Devi maa ki pyaas bujhane ke liye ek nirbal ki bali kyu, mera umadta hua rakt samarpit hai.”

A plea for compassion over blind faith, this line cemented Baahubali’s status not just as a warrior but as a leader with a heart.

“Kya hai mrityu? Humare haathon se shatru ka mar jaana yeh sochna hai mrityu? Ranbhoomi mein shatru se bhaybheet hokar jeevit rehna hai mrityu?”

A powerful redefinition of death and courage, this speech stirred both characters and audiences alike.

“Apne haathon ko hathyar bana lo, apni saanson ko aandhiyon mein badal do, humara rakht hi mahaan sena hai.”

A rallying cry that electrified the battlefield, Prabhas’ delivery of this line inspired a fictional army and a generation of viewers.

Beyond Baahubali: The Reign Continues

(file photo)

Though Baahubali marked a defining moment in his career, Prabhas has continued to evolve. His recent projects have expanded his reach even further, with Kalki 2898 AD drawing international acclaim and anticipation running high for upcoming films like Spirit, Salaar 2, Kalki Part 2, and The Raja Saab.

Prabhas’ commitment to his craft, physical transformations, and immersive performances have kept him at the forefront of Indian cinema. Ten years since Baahubali first roared across screens, his impact remains unshaken, a symbol of dedication, intensity, and timeless heroism.

As Indian cinema continues to break boundaries, one thing is certain: Prabhas, the man who became Baahubali, still reigns supreme.