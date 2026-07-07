10 years of Sultan: Ali Abbas Zafar celebrates Salman Khan-starrer

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is celebrating 10 years of his Salman Khan starrer sports drama 'Sultan'. Zafar shared an image carousel with glimpses from film theatres on Instagram. He also shared a picture of Salman Khan as his character Sultan Ali Khan. "10 year of Sultan @beingsalmankhan @anushkasharma @yrf and my Lovely Team. Thank you - the love just keeps growing," the filmmaker wrote.