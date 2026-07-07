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10 years of Sultan: Ali Abbas Zafar celebrates Salman Khan-starrer

Ali Abbas Zafar shares a heartfelt post on Instagram of celebrating 10 years of 'Sultan'. The film features Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
10 years of Sultan: Ali Abbas Zafar celebrates Salman Khan-starrer
Image Credit: movie still

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