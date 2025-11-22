120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama Opens To Modest Response

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur hit theatres on November 21, opening alongside the comedy franchise installment Masti 4. While both films cater to very different audiences, early expectations leaned toward 120 Bahadur drawing strong attention due to its patriotic theme. The film made headlines earlier this week for being the first to premiere in defence theatres nationwide as a tribute to the armed forces.

120 Bahadur vs Masti 4: Day 1 Collections Compared

Despite a promising trailer and a strong marketing push, the film struggled to make a mark at the domestic box office. Reports suggest the all-India occupancy on its first day hovered around just 5 per cent, signalling a slow start. According to Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur earned approximately Rs 2.35 crore on day one, slightly behind Masti 4, which collected Rs 2.50 crore. For context, De De Pyaar De managed Rs 2.25 crore on its eighth day.

The military drama, depicting the heroic Battle of Rezang La, was expected to outperform its lighter competitor. However, the franchise appeal of Masti 4 likely gave it an edge among mass audiences. Further compounding 120 Bahadur’s challenges, several shows were reportedly cancelled due to low turnout, according to trade sources.

Early word-of-mouth for the film is mixed, leaving room for potential growth over the weekend. Analysts suggest that if the film can see a jump in viewership on Saturday and Sunday, it could aim for a first-weekend total of Rs 8–10 crore. Otherwise, persistent low attendance may see theatres prioritising other releases such as De De Pyaar De 2.

About 120 Bahadur

Based on the true story of 120 valiant soldiers from Charlie Company, led by Major Shaitan Singh, who made a legendary final stand at the freezing Rezang La pass to resist Chinese forces during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

While its opening day numbers are modest, the film’s patriotic theme and unique subject matter still leave a glimmer of hope for a steady box office run.