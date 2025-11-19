120 Bahadur Movie Review: A Heartfelt Tribute To Collective Courage In The Battle Of Rezang La

Written by:

Screenplay: Rajiv G. Menon

Dialogues: Sumit Arora

Directed by: Razneesh “Razy” Ghai

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan

Release Date: 21 November 2024

Duration: 2 hours 17 minutes

Rating: 4.5/5



120 Bahadur Movie Review: With a runtime of 2 hours 17 minutes, 120 Bahadur undertakes a narrative few films dare to attempt: presenting a war story without elevating a single individual above the rest. The film commits itself fully to honouring the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought at Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war, each one standing as important as the next. This choice gives the film a unique emotional depth, letting the story feel honest and human, built on the strength of a group rather than the glory of just one person.

Director Razneesh “Razy” Ghai delivers a heartfelt and deeply respectful tribute to the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war. His film pays powerful homage to their extraordinary courage and sacrifice, highlighting the way they stood firm against impossible odds.

Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati

Farhan Akhtar gives a powerful, grounded performance as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, capturing both his courage and quiet humanity. Yet the story does not focus solely on him, the film also takes time to reveal the other soldiers, their personalities, small habits, jokes, and moments of reflection, gradually allowing their individual stories to surface. As these glimpses accumulate, the bonds and their shared experiences come to the forefront, creating a strong sense of collective courage and deepening the emotional impact. Rather than being just a story about a one-man army, it becomes a moving portrayal of a group bound by bravery, sacrifice, and humanity.

'120 Bahadur' First Half

The first half of 120 Bahadur is remarkably well-balanced, drawing viewers in from the very first moments with a sense of pride, emotion, and quiet awe. Gentle, fleeting humour is woven seamlessly into the soldiers’ comradeship - never too much, never too little. From the start, this film allows space for humanity to shine, creating a contrast that makes the tension to come all the more affecting.

As the first half progresses, the humour gradually gives way to a reflective tension, signalling the weight of the events at Rezang La. By this point, the small moments of pride, emotion, and connection have built a foundation that makes the soldiers’ courage and sacrifice deeply resonant. Rather than feeling like a series of individual heroics, the story emphasises the collective strength of the men, showing how their bonds, small joys, and shared humanity carry them through the unimaginable.

'120 Bahadur' Second Half

As the film moves into its second half, the shift in tone is immediate and striking. Each character is given depth and personality, and the story strikes with such intensity that it’s impossible not to be moved. The struggles, courage, and quiet humanity of the men resonate deeply, evoking moments of genuine emotion. The pacing, tension, and stakes are so finely crafted that the second half feels like a shared heartbeat, every scene pulsing with urgency, fear, and resolve, leaving a lasting impact long after the battle fades. The tension throughout, though heavy, feels beautifully earned.

The music of 120 Bahadur beautifully complements the story, blending gentle, reflective melodies with powerful, stirring compositions. It captures both the soldiers’ quiet moments and the intensity of battle, giving the film an emotional heartbeat that feels deeply human.

Ankit Siwach delivers a strong and convincing performance, bringing depth and sincerity to his role. On the other hand, even in her brief cameo, Raashii Khanna leaves an impression, adding warmth and personality that feels genuine and memorable.

About '120 Bahadur'

120 Bahadur tells the true story of 120 soldiers from Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. The film portrays their heroic stand against a vastly larger Chinese force, braving harsh conditions with unwavering determination.

120 Bahadur has been released in theatres from November 21, allowing viewers to experience the film on the big screen from its official premiere date.