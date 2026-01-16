Advertisement
120 Bahadur On OTT: Farhan Akhtars Stirring War Drama Streams On THIS Platform
120 BAHADUR ON OTT

120 Bahadur On OTT: Farhan Akhtar's Stirring War Drama Streams On THIS Platform

120 Bahadur On OTT: Prime Video Announces the Global Streaming Premiere of 120 Bahadur, Starting Today

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
120 Bahadur On OTT: Farhan Akhtar's Stirring War Drama Streams On THIS PlatformPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

120 Bahadur On OTT: Actor-director and producer Farhan Akhtar's stirring war drama 120 Bahadur finally arrives on OTT space. Prime announced its streaming arrival on social media today. The film is inspired by a remarkable chapter in Indian military history. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the critically acclaimed film is headlined by Farhan Akhtar, along with Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles. 

ALSO READ: 120 Bahadur Movie Review: A Heartfelt Tribute To Collective Courage In The Battle Of Rezang La

About 120 Bahadur Storyline, Cast

Rooted in courage, brotherhood, and unflinching resolve, it honours the extraordinary sacrifice of Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who stood their ground against overwhelming odds. 120 Bahadur is now available to stream on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Set in Ladakh’s Rezang La Pass, the film draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where unmatched bravery and sacrifice made history. 120 Bahadur depicts a fierce last stand, fought with rifles, bayonets, and hand-to-hand combat, capturing the brotherhood, valour, and supreme sacrifice of these soldiers, and promising an extraordinary cinematic journey.

Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh and and Raashii Khanna portrays Shugan Kanwar, his wife. The film portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously conferred the Param Vir Chakra which is India's highest military honour, for his bravery in the Battle of Rezang La.

