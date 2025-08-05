New Delhi: The teaser for the upcoming film 120 Bahadur was released on Tuesday, giving a strong first look at a movie based on the real events of the 1962 India-China war. The story focuses on the famous Battle of Rezang La, one of the most important moments in Indian military history.

Farhan Akhtar Returns to Acting After Five Years

Farhan Akhtar is back on screen after nearly five years, playing Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a brave soldier who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his courage during the war. The role marks an emotional and powerful comeback for the actor.

The teaser shows growing tension between India and China before Farhan’s character says the strong line: “Hum piche nahi hatenge” (“We will not step back”). The scenes show snowy mountains, quiet battlefields, and the tough conditions faced by the soldiers. Raashii Khanna is set to appear in a special role opposite Farhan, adding a personal touch to the story.

Farhan Shares Emotional Message

Along with the teaser, Farhan wrote on social media: “Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025.”

Watch the Yeaser here:

Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai!

Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025.#120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai#RashiKhanna… pic.twitter.com/Ni16F9dBgF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2025

Fans Praise the Teaser Online

After the teaser dropped, fans shared their excitement on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), one user said, “#120Bahadur looks amazing. That long battle scene shot in one take was brilliant!”

#120Bahadur looks spectacular

The one seamless long shot of battle was brilliant! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 5, 2025

Another fan wrote, “This could be the next great Indian war film after Lakshya. Really hopeful for this one.”

#120Bahadur is Dark Horse of 2025 at the Box Office pic.twitter.com/1eznVhASz4 — Anuj (@MoodUplifter) August 5, 2025

Some even called it the “Dark Horse of 2025” at the box office.

120 Bahadur was first announced in September 2024. The film was shot in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, with efforts made to show the real conditions of the war.

It is directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra. The movie is meant to honour the courage and spirit of Indian soldiers. 120 Bahadur will hit theatres on November 21, 2025.