120 BAHADUR TRAILER

120 Bahadur Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati In Intense War Drama - Watch

120 Bahadur Trailer: Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
120 Bahadur Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati In Intense War Drama - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of 120 Bahadur is here. The film is about Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously conferred the Param Vir Chakra which is India's highest military honor, for his bravery in the Battle of Rezang La. The visuals echo the spirit of bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism.

120 Bahadur Trailer, Plot

It opens with the iconic voice of Mr Amitabh Bachchan, his deep, resonant narration setting the tone for an epic saga of courage, sacrifice, and timeless heroism. The grand trailer of 120 Bahadur was launched by Rocking Star Yash with a heartfelt note. 

The trailer offers a breathtaking glimpse into the Battle of Rezang La, a defining moment in Indian military history, where 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against 3000 enemy troops. Farhan Akhtar, as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, commands every frame with striking poise and intensity.

He wrote, HONOURING OUR BRAVE, A LEGENDARY TRUE STORY FROM OUR NATION'S HISTORY. 120 BAHADUR -TRAILER OUT NOW
WISHING@FAROUTAKHTAR. @RAZYLIVINGTHEBLUES @RITESH SID. @VISHALRR AND THE TEAM GREAT SUCCESS WITH THIS IMPORTANT FILM.

The makers took to their official Instagram to share, “Based on a true story that shaped our nation’s history, 120 Bahadur - Trailer out now. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur. Special thanks: Mr. @amitabhbachchan Sir.”

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Unveils Patriotic Anthem ‘Dada Kishan Ki Jai’ From ‘120 Bahadur’

120 Bahadur Cast

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal,Atul Singh and senior officers Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan — bringing together an ensemble cast that adds depth and authenticity to this powerful war narrative. 

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

