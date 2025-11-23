120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Surges Ahead, Outpacing Comedy Sequel

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur hit theatres on November 21, releasing alongside the comedy franchise film Masti 4. Despite appealing to different audience segments, early buzz suggested that 120 Bahadur could lead the box office, driven by its patriotic theme and its unique feat of becoming the first film to premiere in defence theatres across the country as a tribute to the armed forces.

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection

The film opened on a solid note and showed remarkable growth on Day 2, collecting Rs 3.85 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. With this jump from its opening day earnings, 120 Bahadur appears to be gaining strong traction. Its two-day total now stands at Rs 6.1 crore, and Sunday’s performance is expected to push the numbers even higher.

On the other hand, Masti 4 recorded a Day 2 (Saturday) collection of Rs 2.75 crore, keeping the comedy franchise steady but behind 120 Bahadur in early box-office momentum.

120 Bahadur recounts the heroic tale of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought valiantly in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who led his men in one of the most iconic last stands in Indian military history. The film is anchored by a resonant message: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”

Mastiii 4 follows three married friends, Amar, Meet, and Prem, who, bored with their routine lives, look for thrills outside their marriages, only for their secret plans to backfire when their wives choose to pursue the same idea.

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the film is released in theatres on November 21, 2025. Based on true events, it brings to life the unwavering courage of Charlie Company as they defended the freezing Rezang La pass against overwhelming odds.