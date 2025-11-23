Advertisement
120 BAHADUR

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Surges Ahead, Outpacing Comedy Sequel

Both 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 hit theatres on the same day, setting up a head-to-head box office clash.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Surges Ahead, Outpacing Comedy Sequel(Image: X/IMDb)

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur hit theatres on November 21, releasing alongside the comedy franchise film Masti 4. Despite appealing to different audience segments, early buzz suggested that 120 Bahadur could lead the box office, driven by its patriotic theme and its unique feat of becoming the first film to premiere in defence theatres across the country as a tribute to the armed forces.

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection

The film opened on a solid note and showed remarkable growth on Day 2, collecting Rs 3.85 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. With this jump from its opening day earnings, 120 Bahadur appears to be gaining strong traction. Its two-day total now stands at Rs 6.1 crore, and Sunday’s performance is expected to push the numbers even higher.

Also Read | 120 Bahadur Movie Review: A Heartfelt Tribute To Collective Courage In The Battle Of Rezang La

On the other hand, Masti 4 recorded a Day 2 (Saturday) collection of Rs 2.75 crore, keeping the comedy franchise steady but behind 120 Bahadur in early box-office momentum.

About 120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4

120 Bahadur recounts the heroic tale of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought valiantly in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who led his men in one of the most iconic last stands in Indian military history. The film is anchored by a resonant message: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”

Also Read | Mastiii 4 X Review: Original Trio Reunites In Adult Comedy Sequel, Early Reactions Praise Performances But Express Mixed Feelings On Story

Mastiii 4 follows three married friends, Amar, Meet, and Prem, who, bored with their routine lives, look for thrills outside their marriages, only for their secret plans to backfire when their wives choose to pursue the same idea.

Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the film is released in theatres on November 21, 2025. Based on true events, it brings to life the unwavering courage of Charlie Company as they defended the freezing Rezang La pass against overwhelming odds.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

