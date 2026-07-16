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  • /15 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt note, 'a journey that continues'

15 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt note, 'a journey that continues'

The film was released in theatres on 15 July, 2011. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
15 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt note, 'a journey that continues'
Image Credit: Instagram

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