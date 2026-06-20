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1920 next franchise announced: Vikram Bhatt unveils '1920: Cold Winter'

Vikram Bhatt has announced '1920: Cold Winter', the next instalment in the popular horror franchise, and shared its first-look poster on social media.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
1920 next franchise announced: Vikram Bhatt unveils '1920: Cold Winter'
Image Credit: (Image: @anandpandit/Instagram)

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