2 Years Later: Why Vipul Amrutlal Shah Refused Police Protection After The Kerala Story

New Delhi : Two years since its release, The Kerala Story continues to spark conversations—both for its polarizing themes and for the bold creative choices behind it. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the 2023 film, based on the controversial “love jihad” narrative, was a nationwide talking point and became a major box office success.

What many may not know is that despite the intense backlash, protests, and political heat the film drew, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah made a striking personal decision—he declined police protection.

Speaking on the subject, Shah shared, “It was a little scary, but one thing we had already decided was that we will not take police protection… because I felt that if the image of us moving with police security went public, it would send the wrong message. If we can’t move freely after telling a true story in India, then what kind of superpower are we really claiming to be?”

Shah’s stance highlighted not just his confidence in the film’s message but also his belief in the freedom to tell stories that challenge societal norms. The Kerala Story may have stirred controversy, but it also resonated with a large section of the audience, ultimately grossing over ₹303 crore worldwide and ranking as the ninth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

Now, as he marks this milestone, Shah is also looking ahead. His next directorial, Hisaab, is a high-stakes heist thriller starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah. Backed by Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios, the film is slated for release in late 2025.

With The Kerala Story, Vipul Amrutlal Shah not only sparked nationwide debate but also stood firm on his principles—something that continues to define his cinematic journey.