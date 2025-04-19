'22 Days Of Claustrophobia' — Inside The Mind Of Logout’s Lead Babil Khan

New Delhi: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, stars in the upcoming psychological thriller Logout, a film that explores the dark side of online fame, identity, and digital dependence.

In an exclusive chat, Babil spoke about how his own life experiences made the story hit close to home.

The film follows Pratyush, a digital influencer on the verge of hitting 10 million followers, whose life unravels after his phone is stolen and a stranger takes over his digital identity.

Unlike his on-screen counterpart, Babil didn’t grow up in the digital world. Raised near a forest and later in Madh Island, he attended an alternative school where screens were minimal and nature was central.

“I had a dabba phone till I was 21 or 22. So all of this—social media, the digital world—it’s very new to me.”

Shooting the film wasn’t easy either. Playing a character trapped in a psychological spiral took a toll.

“They’d be doing my makeup, and I’d tear up—they’d wipe it off, redo the makeup, and I’d tear up again. It was like that all the time. I felt claustrophobic the entire shoot. It was just 22 days of claustrophobia,” he shared, recalling how emotionally taxing the role was.

While Babil admits he’s not addicted to his phone, he acknowledges the pressures of maintaining an online presence.

“it always feels overwhelming. I'm trying to find a balance because I can't deny that social media is important for the commerce of things and for showcasing your creativity. But at some point, you have to find that balance where it doesn't start affecting your sanity or the way you think.”

Reflecting on how real lives are increasingly shaped by digital validation, Babil offered a stark observation:

“Our self-worth is becoming way too dependent on things like how many likes we get, how many followers we have, the engagement we receive. The dopamine rush from every like becomes an addiction. And when our self-worth gets tied to that, it becomes dangerous—for the authenticity of a human being, I think.”

Logout offers a chilling reflection of a society increasingly trapped behind screens. And with Babil Khan at the center of it, the film doesn’t just ask the hard questions—it feels like it’s living them too.