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  • /25 years of Gadar: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel reunite to celebrate 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' anniversary

25 years of Gadar: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel reunite to celebrate 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' anniversary

25 years of Gadar: Gadar has remained one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema and continues to enjoy a strong fan following.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
25 years of Gadar: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel reunite to celebrate 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' anniversary
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

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