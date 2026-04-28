‘3 Idiots 2’ CONFIRMED: Aamir Khan reveals sequel in the works, story set 10 years after original film: report

After months of rumours, Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that a sequel to the blockbuster film 3 Idiots is currently in development. The original film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2009.

In a recent interview with Amar Ujala Hindi, Khan revealed that the project is actively being worked on, putting to rest widespread speculation about the sequel’s status.

Script in Progress, Story Set 10 Years Later

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Khan shared that he has already heard the narration of the sequel, which has left a strong impression on him. While the script is still being refined, he described the storyline as engaging and well-written.

According to the actor, the sequel will retain the humour and unique storytelling of the original but will be set a decade after the events of the first film. The screenplay is being developed by Hirani along with writer Abhijat Joshi.

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Aamir Khan to Return as Phunsukh Wangdu

The actor also confirmed his intention to reprise his iconic role as Phunsukh Wangdu, also known as Rancho. Calling the script “beautiful,” Khan expressed enthusiasm about returning to one of his most beloved characters.

Khan further elaborated that the sequel will revisit the beloved characters years later, offering a fresh narrative while maintaining the spirit of the original.

“You saw our characters in '3 Idiots.' This time, it's the same story, but the storyline is set 10 years later. Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi have conceived the story very well. So, once again, I'll have to step into my character of Phunsukh Wangdu.”

He noted that the sequel is among the films he plans to begin working on soon, although no official production timeline has been announced yet.

Original Cast Likely to Reunite

Reports suggest that the sequel may bring back the original ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, formal casting announcements are still awaited.

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Real-Life Inspiration Behind Rancho

The character of Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, a Ladakh-based innovator known for his contributions to sustainable education through the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL).

About '3 Idiots'

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots followed the journey of three engineering students—Rancho, Farhan, and Raju—navigating the pressures of India’s rigid education system. The film tackled themes of creativity, passion, and individuality, while blending humour with social commentary.

Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film became one of the most successful and influential Bollywood productions of its time.

FAQs

1. Has ‘3 Idiots 2’ been officially confirmed?

Yes, Aamir Khan has confirmed that a sequel to 3 Idiots is currently in development.

2. Who is working on the sequel’s script?

The script is being developed by director Rajkumar Hirani along with writer Abhijat Joshi.

3. What will the story of ‘3 Idiots 2’ be about?

The sequel will continue the story of the original characters, set 10 years after the first film.

4. Will Aamir Khan return as Rancho?

Yes, Aamir Khan has confirmed he will reprise his role as Phunsukh Wangdu, also known as Rancho.

5. Will the original cast return for the sequel?

While not officially confirmed, reports suggest R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan may reunite.