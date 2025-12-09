‘3 Idiots’ Sequel CONFIRMED; Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan And Sharman Joshi To Reunite After 15 Years: Report

Fifteen years after 3 Idiots redefined mainstream Hindi cinema and sparked a nationwide conversation on academic pressure, the blockbuster is reportedly gearing up for a long-awaited return. According to a Pinkvilla report, a sequel to the 2009 cult classic is officially in the works, bringing back its original stars - Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, along with director Rajkumar Hirani.

'3 Idiots' Sequel In Works?

A source close to the project told the publication that the film’s script has now been finalised, clearing the way for production to begin in the second half of 2026. “The script has been locked, and the team is extremely excited for it. They feel the magic of the first film has returned, and is as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as the first part,” the insider revealed, adding that the sequel has been crafted with the same spirit that made the original a phenomenon.

The sequel will reportedly pick up nearly 15 years after the events of the original, following the lives of Rancho, Farhan, Raju and Pia as they reunite for a fresh adventure. The story will be a continuation, picking up nearly 15 years after the characters went their separate ways in the climax scene and reunite for a new adventure,” adds the source.

Hirani Revives Sequel After Biopic Goes on Hold

Rajkumar Hirani, who had long entertained the idea of developing a sequel, reportedly found the opportunity to revisit it only recently. His ambitious Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, which he was working on with Aamir Khan, has, as per the same report, been put on hold due to dissatisfaction with the script. With that project stalled, Hirani channelled his efforts into expanding 3 Idiots 2 into a fully realised screenplay.

"He dedicated time to expand the 3 Idiots sequel into a full-fledged screenplay. Hirani always had a seed of an idea for 3 Idiots 2, but he wanted it to be perfect and something that would stand up to the legacy of the original,” the source revealed.

Cultural Phenomenon Returns

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots emerged as one of the most influential Hindi films of its era, resonating deeply with students, families and educators across India. Its critique of academic pressure and the pursuit of success struck a chord, and the film went on to make box office history, becoming the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 200-crore mark.

One of the Decade’s Most Anticipated Films

With Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani reuniting after more than a decade, 3 Idiots 2 is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the decade. The franchise’s loyal fan base, combined with the original team’s proven creative synergy, has sparked widespread excitement across the industry and among moviegoers.

As the project prepares to move into production, more details are expected to emerge in the coming months. For now, fans can look forward to the return of Rancho, Farhan, Raju and Pia — and the promise of a story that aims to deliver both nostalgia and a new emotional journey.