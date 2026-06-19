/3 Idiots sequel plot, cast update: Rajkumar Hirani shares Rancho, Farhan and Raju to experience mid-life crisis

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's one of the blockbuster hits 3 Idiots sequel was confirmed sometime back, leaving fans super excited. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently opened up much-anticipated sequel's plot and what exactly the storyline will be.
Hirani told The Hollywood Reporter India that he and his writing partner, Abhijat Joshi, are currently developing the sequel's story and script. He said, "There is a lot of work left. It's primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It's not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?"
Hirani confirmed that, like the original film, 3 Idiots sequel too will have a message, and it will be a 'big one.' He said, "The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."
Earlier in April, Aamir confirmed the sequel to Amar Ujala, adding: "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."
3 Idiots is a coming of-age comedy-drama film written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, while Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya play supporting roles.
A massive blockbuster worldwide, 3 Idiots crossed Rs 400 crore globally and also witnessed tremendous success in China, where it surpassed the box office collections of Avatar, making it one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films.
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