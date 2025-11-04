New Delhi: After Jhoom Sharaabi, the makers of De De Pyaar De 2 have amped up the wedding-season vibe with yet their latest banger - 3 Shaukk. This high-energy Punjabi track by Karan Aujla is out now and looks like a perfect dance number this season.

3 Shaukk Song Out

3 Shaukk features Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri grooving to the Punjabi beats. And the icing on the cake is a dance face-off between the OG Dance Guru, Jaaved Jaaferi, and his son Meezaan Jafri, a showdown that’s bound to win audiences over.

Director Anshul Sharma added, “This song perfectly introduces Meezaan’s character and sets the tone for his entry in the film, highlighting his effortless charm and vibrant flamboyance. We are confident audiences will enjoy it just as much all over again.”

3 Shaukk Singer, Lyrics

Sung by Avvy Sra and Karan Aujla, the lyrics of this peppy track are penned by Jaani and Karan, with music composed by Avvy Sra. The choreography, directed by Ganesh Acharya, adds an extra dose of energy to this party anthem.



Talking about 3 Shaukk, singer and composer Avvy Sra, “Karan and I have always enjoyed creating music that we truly connect with and that our listeners can vibe with. We are happy this song is now a part of De De Pyaar De 2 album and our fans will give it love all over again.”



Lyricist Jaani shared, “This song is a pure vibe, it carries raw Punjabi energy with a modern touch. The response so far has been unreal, and now with De De Pyaar De 2, it’s about to hit another level. This one is for everyone, who live life on their own beat.”



De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is set for a theatrical release on 14th November, 2025.