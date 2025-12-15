Advertisement
3D ‘Ramayana’ Promo To Make Its Theatrical Debut Alongside James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’

The 3D promo of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will debut in theatres alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, giving audiences their first cinematic glimpse of India’s film of 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
3D ‘Ramayana’ Promo To Make Its Theatrical Debut Alongside James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Fans of Indian cinema have a special treat coming their way as a 3D promo of Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana is set to debut in theatres alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The first glimpse of the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, had already captured attention online five months ago, and now audiences will finally experience the epic tale on the big screen.

3D Promo Set to Stun Audiences

The 3D promo, crafted by eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG, promises a spectacle that moviegoers will not want to miss. While the full Ramayana is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, this 3D preview marks the first opportunity for fans to witness the scale and grandeur of the project in cinemas.

Star-Studded Cast and World-Class Music

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Adding to the film’s allure is its music lineup: the legendary A.R. Rahman, an Oscar-winning composer, and Grammy-winning Hans Zimmer have teamed up to score the film. Their collaboration promises a musical experience as grand as the visuals themselves, elevating the epic story to new cinematic heights.

Two-Part Epic Scheduled for Diwali Releases

Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic, with the first installment arriving for Diwali 2026 and the second following in Diwali 2027. The 3D promo will serve as the audience’s first glimpse of the project on the big screen, building excitement ahead of the film’s official release.

Exclusive Screening with Avatar: Fire and Ash

The 3D promo will premiere alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the globally acclaimed franchise. Following the 2009 blockbuster Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, the latest installment sees Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their iconic roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri.

Avatar 3 had its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on December 1 and is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on December 19.

