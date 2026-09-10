418 The Film gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, locks September 18 release

Mythri Movie Makers, while announcing its decision to postpone the film's release date, had said, "The dreaded door will open a little later. 418 The Film will not be releasing on July 31st. A new release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and love. We promise to give all your love back in the form of fear. It will be worth the wait. Enough of laughing at horror movies. Now, it's time to be scared. #MythriBringsHorror."