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418 The Film gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, locks September 18 release

Mythri Movie Makers’ horror thriller 418 The Film has been cleared by the CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate and will now hit cinemas worldwide on September 18, 2026, after its earlier July 31 release was postponed.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
418 The Film gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, locks September 18 release
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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