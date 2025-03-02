5 Must-Watch Sidharth Malhotra Movies On Netflix And Prime Video That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Father-To-Be

From a model to a Bollywood heartthrob, Sidharth Malhotra has carved a remarkable niche for himself in the industry. His journey began as an assistant director on 'My Name Is Khan,' but it was Karan Johar’s 'Student of the Year' that made him an overnight sensation. Over the years, the actor has impressed audiences with his romantic, action-packed, and intense performances.

As he embarks on a new chapter of life—fatherhood—here’s a list of five Sidharth Malhotra movies you can stream on Netflix and Prime Video to relive his cinematic magic.

1. Student of the Year (2012) – Netflix

Sidharth Malhotra made a smashing Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, where he played Abhimanyu Singh, a determined middle-class student competing for the prestigious Student of the Year trophy. His performance in the Karan Johar directorial alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made him an instant heartthrob. The film is a perfect blend of romance, drama, and youthful energy.

2. Kapoor & Sons (2016) – Netflix

A film that beautifully captures family relationships, Kapoor & Sons sees Sidharth as Arjun Kapoor, a struggling writer caught between family tensions and a complicated love life. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, and Ratna Pathak Shah. This emotionally rich drama is a treat for anyone who enjoys heartwarming family sagas.

3. Shershaah (2021) – Prime Video

One of Sidharth Malhotra’s most celebrated films, Shershaah showcases his brilliant transformation into Captain Vikram Batra, the braveheart of the Kargil War. The war drama, directed by Vishnuvardhan, not only won critical acclaim but also struck an emotional chord with audiences. His performance, coupled with his on-screen chemistry with Kiara Advani, makes this a must-watch.

4. Yodha (2024) – Prime Video

For those who love action thrillers, Yodha is a perfect pick! Sidharth shines as Arun Katyal, an elite soldier caught in an intense mission. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is packed with high-octane action sequences and suspense. Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani add to the gripping storyline.

5. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) – Netflix

In this quirky romantic comedy, Sidharth played Nikhil Bhardwaj, a charming but struggling businessman who falls for an eccentric scientist, played by Parineeti Chopra. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film received praise for its fresh storyline, crackling chemistry, and heartfelt performances. If you love light-hearted rom-coms, this one is a must-watch!

As Sidharth Malhotra prepares for a new phase in life, his journey in Bollywood continues to inspire fans. Whether you love romance, drama, or action, these five films highlight his versatility and charm. So, grab some popcorn and binge-watch these amazing movies to celebrate the soon-to-be dad!