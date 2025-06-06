The trailer of Metro In Dino dropped a few days back and got a warm reception from fans. It is woven together with the emotional depth only Anurag Basu can deliver. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and the trailer is high on stellar cast, complex storyline, bringing raw emotion to life. If you are not convinced yet, here are 5 reasons why you should be excited to watch the movie:

Anurag Basu’s Direction

Known for bringing out the magic in everyday moments, Anurag Basu dives deep into the messy, beautiful world of modern relationships – where love is complicated, heartbreak is real, and hope is always around the corner.

Pritam’s Soulful Music

Pritam and Anurag Basu's collab is one exciting merger for the music lovers. The trailer teases songs that are emotional, addictive, and have that unmistakable ‘Pritam touch’ that makes you hit repeat without even thinking. Although, we are missing the OG late KK's melodious voice in this sequel, the very soulful Arijit Singh has stepped in for vocals in the musical drama.

An Ensemble Cast

Metro...In Dino brings together a dream cast! Veterans including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee bring their craft and finesse to the film. Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal add the freshness.

Bollywood Blockbuster

When the biggest names in Bollywood join forces, Metro...In Dino will bring back the legendary collaboration between powerhouses like Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Pritam. The trailer gives soulful music, celebrated direction, top-notch production, and all the feels you’d expect from a major release.

Hard-hitting Dialogues

The dialogues are a mix of emotions, it will make you laugh, cry, think and everything in between. Whether it is 'Kisi ke saath poori zindagi guzarne ke liye, baar baar pyaar mein padna padta hai... usi ek insaan ke saath...”, or “Yeh sheher hamein jitna deta hai, usse zyada hamari..'– each line leaves you totally hooked.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro...In Dino'. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, watch your own story in cinemas on July 4, 2025.