MOST CONTROVERSIAL BOLLYWOOD MOVIE POSTERS

7 Most Controversial Bollywood Posters Which Created A Stir - In Pics

Most Controversial Bollywood Posters Over The Years: Take a look at these jaw-dropping posters from Hindi movies which created a stir online.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
7 Most Controversial Bollywood Posters Which Created A Stir - In Pics Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters

Over the years, we have seen some amazing posters and first look teasers, setting the bar higher ahead of the movie releases. Today, in this photo feature lets take a look at some of the most controversial Bollywood film posters which created a hue and cry at that time.

PK

Aamir Khan shocked everyone by going full monty for PK. His nude poster holding just a tape recorder created quite a stir back then.

Kurbaan

Kurbaan featured the now a real-life couple - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Hate Story

The bold backless avatar of Bengali actress Paoli Dam didn't go down too well with all. After the West Bengal Censorship Board's interference with the posters of 'Hate Story', the makers were ordered that actress's back be painted blue. 

Julie

Neha Dhupia's Julie poster invited the wrath of moral police back then.

Jism 2

The sensual poster was apparently copied from fashion designer Felix Bendish's poster for a fashion show in 2010 in Goa.

Dirty Picture

A city court in Andhra Pradesh directed the police to book Vidya for posing indecently on the film's posters and other publicity material.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Ram Teri Ganga Maili poster with the lead pair sharing a kiss and Mandakini in a white transparent saree was too bold for its time.

 

 

