New Delhi: 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, is already shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated films—a gripping war drama inspired by true events. Farhan makes a triumphant return to the big screen to portray the legendary Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film revisits the heroic last stand of 120 Indian soldiers at Rezang La during the 1962 India-China war.

Here are 7 compelling reasons why 120 Bahadur is generating massive buzz:

1) Farhan Akhtar’s First Time as a Real-Life War Hero

For the first time in his career, Farhan will be seen as a real-life hero—Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. A symbol of courage and sacrifice, Maj Singh’s leadership at Rezang La is etched in history. Watching Farhan embody this iconic figure is reason enough to start counting down the days.

2) A War Epic Rooted in History

120 Bahadur isn’t just another war film, it’s a cinematic tribute to one of the most legendary last stands in Indian military history. Set during the brutal 1962 India-China conflict, it tells the story of 120 brave soldiers who refused to back down. Their courage demands to be seen and remembered on the big screen.

3) Farhan’s Total Commitment to Every Role

From Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Toofaan, Farhan is known for fully immersing himself in his characters physically, mentally, and emotionally. His transformation for 120 Bahadur is already being talked about for its intensity and authenticity. Expect nothing less than a powerhouse performance.

4) From Directing Lakshya to Leading 120 Bahadur

Back in 2004, Farhan directed Lakshya, a film that redefined Indian war cinema. Now, two decades later, he’s not behind the camera but at the frontlines, portraying a real-life soldier. From telling the story of fictional Karan Shergill to becoming Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati, this journey feels personal—and deeply full-circle.

5) Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai’s Vision: Raw, Real, Relentless

Known for his edgy and immersive storytelling, Razy Ghai brings a bold new visual language to Indian war films. With 120 Bahadur, he focuses not just on scale but on soul—honouring the grit, honour, and emotional depth of its true story.

6) A Legacy That Deserves the Big Screen

The Battle of Rezang La is rarely found in textbooks, but it lives in the hearts of the armed forces. This film ensures that a new generation learns about the unmatched bravery of those 120 men. It’s not about spectacle—it’s about legacy. And 120 Bahadur gives voice to that silent heroism.

7) Backed by Industry Powerhouses

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra under Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, 120 Bahadur promises cinematic excellence. With a legacy of delivering emotionally resonant and high-quality films, the team behind the project ensures that this story gets the respect—and reach—it deserves.