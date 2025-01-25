7 Years Of Padmaavat: Remembering Iconic Characters From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Masterpiece

New Delhi: Seven years ago, acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought to life one of Indian cinema's greatest masterpieces, Padmaavat, which is set to re-release on February 6, 2025.

A film that beautifully resurrected history while taking audiences on a timeless journey. With breathtaking visuals, exceptional cinematography, and flawless music, Bhansali crafted a cinematic experience that remains etched in memory.

The powerful characters and stellar performances elevated Padmaavat to iconic status in Indian cinema.

On this seventh anniversary, let’s revisit the unforgettable characters from the film, destined to be remembered for generations.

Padmavati played by Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Padmavati in Padmaavat is a masterclass in strength, grace, and beauty. She embodied the queen with unmatched elegance and conviction. The iconic climax scene of her Jauhar remains one of the most powerful and memorable moments in Indian cinema.

Maharawal Ratan Singh played by Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat was a perfect blend of strength, calmness, and leadership. He embodied the true warrior spirit with grace, showcasing a strong-headed yet composed character. Shahid brought the king to life with remarkable depth, making his performance unforgettable.

Alauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat is a career-defining performance. He transformed physically and psychologically into a menacing, monstrous character, showcasing unparalleled depth. His haunting portrayal of the ruthless Sultan remains one of the finest performances in Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark on audiences.

⁠Malik Kafur played by Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur in Padmaavat was another highlight of the film. As a loyal servant-turned-admirer of Alauddin Khilji, Sarbh brought depth and grace to the character. His memorable performance, marked by subtle emotion and intensity, added a powerful layer to the film’s dynamic.

⁠Mehrunissa played by Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari as Mehrunissa in Padmaavat beautifully captured her deep, conflicted love for Alauddin Khilji. Despite her emotional turmoil, she ultimately chose the side of good, showcasing a powerful transformation. Her performance was endearing, poignant, and emotionally touching, leaving a lasting impact.