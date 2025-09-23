71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Win Top Honours - Check Full List Of Winners

71st National Film Awards Winners: The National Film Awards 2025 ceremony, celebrating the best of Indian cinema from 2023, was held on September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours.

Highlights included Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) sharing the Best Actor Award, marking Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever National Award. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, while Rani Mukerji received Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, also her first.

Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Hanu-Man was named Best Film in AVGC, and Giddh: The Scavenger won Best Short Film. The ceremony honoured films, actors, and technicians from across the country for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

71st National Film Awards 2025 Complete Winners List

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 were officially announced at a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, before the grand ceremony, honouring the finest achievements in Indian cinema.

Check full list of National Awards 2025 winners:

Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Mohanlal

Feature Films

Special mentions: M R Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang...Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)

Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children's Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

Best Film: 12th Fail

Non-Feature Films

Special mentions: Nekal - Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack - Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man