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72nd National Film Awards: When and where to watch President Droupadi Murmu-hosted ceremony live

The 72nd National Film Awards will take place at Kevadia, Gujarat on September 22, marking the first time the ceremony is held outside New Delhi, as President Droupadi Murmu honours winners including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, and Anant Nag.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
72nd National Film Awards: When and where to watch President Droupadi Murmu-hosted ceremony live
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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