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72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude ahead of receiving his National Award

Ahead of receiving his first Best Actor honour at the 72nd National Film Awards in Kevadia, Gujarat, Kartik Aaryan visited the Statue of Unity with his family and expressed gratitude for his win for Chandu Champion.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan expresses gratitude ahead of receiving his National Award
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