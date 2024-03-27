New Delhi: As the release date of Pooja Entertainment's upcoming blockbuster 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' draws near, cinephiles are buzzing with excitement over what promises to be an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience. With the trailer that dropped and took the internet by storm and got everyone talking, here are the 8 unmissable things in the trailer of the grandest movie of the year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

Grand Scale of Production: The scale of the movie is unimaginably grand and looks like a visual extravaganza. Pooja Entertainment has not left any stone unturned when it comes to the budget and scale of the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most expensive films of the year, and it is quite evident from the trailer.

Spectacular Action Sequences: Brace yourself for jaw-dropping action scenes that are bound to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer showcases some nerve-wracking stunts performed by the OG action superstars of the nation, and we are already hooting.

Unforgettable Dialogues: Get ready for some bone-tickling dialogues that will crack you up. The witty and catchy dialogues are already resonating with us post the trailer. Dialogues like “Mera Ego mere talent se jyada bada hai” or “Yeh maidaan tera zaroor hoga but iss khel ke purani khiladi hum hain.” are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Star-Studded Cast: Set to take over the theatres on 10th April 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the coming together of an action-packed range of actors. It stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar & Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, and yes, we can't wait to find out about each character post the trailer launch.

Captures the Patriotic Theme Perfectly: The film captures the perfect patriotic vibes without overdoing it too much. The dialogue "Dil se Soldier, Dimag se Shaitaan hai hum, Bachke Rehna, Hindustan hain hum." will actually give you goosebumps, and yes, we can't wait for the Lions to take over the enemy down with a unique twist.

Compelling Anti-Hero: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the perfect anti-hero in the movie. His entire appearance is charismatic, and yes, that mask makes it much more interesting.

Breathtaking Locations: Oh, what an amazing backdrop that the film captures. The picturesque locations of Jordan, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, UK, India are so beautifully captured in the trailer, leaving us wanting more.

Memorable Background Music: The BGM of the movie is simply unmissable. Each tune blends beautifully with the intelligently crafted scene.

Detailed Direction: Director Ali Abbas Zafar brings a very nuanced approach to this action thriller, and each scene is proof of it. The trailer is larger than life and one of the grandest things we saw lately.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here: