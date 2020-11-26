A 'Coolie No 1' update all Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan fans were waiting for - Details here

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been promoting their upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' on social media and their latest post will make you all excited. For all those waiting for the trailer of the much-anticipated film, here's a piece of good news. The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No 1' will release this Sunday - November 28.

Along with the trailer release date, the actors also shared a quirky poster of the film. Sara is dressed as a Maharashtrian while we see different avatars of Varun.

"COOLIE NO 1. Gaaon Main Mithayi Bantwado......Shaher Main Dhindore Pitwa do dada sabse kehna Apna Raju Aaraha hain.. 28 Nov, 12 PM. #CoolieNo1OnPrime #xmas #holidaycheer," Varun captioned his post.

Take a look:

Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain #CoolieNo1OnPrime #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/2iwq6Uunnu — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2020

'Coolie No 1' also features Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Javed Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the 90s hit film of the same name, directed by David Dhawan, and starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. This one's too helmed by David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's father.

'Coolie No 1' releases on December 25 on Amazon Prime.