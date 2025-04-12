Advertisement
A.P.J. ABDUL KALAM BIOPIC

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Biopic: Makers Unveil NEW Poster On Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Birthday

Makers of 'Dr. Abdul Kalam The People's President' unveils new poster of the biopic. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Biopic: Makers Unveil NEW Poster On Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Birthday (Image: @akentsofficial/ Instagram)

New Delhi: On the occasion of producer Abhishek Agarwal’s birthday, the team behind the highly anticipated biopic on Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam shared heartfelt wishes and unveiled an intriguing new poster of the film.

This cinematic tribute aims to portray the remarkable life of Dr. Kalam, from his roots in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, to his journey as the 11th President of India. The newly revealed poster provides a sneak peek into the essence of the story, celebrating Kalam’s spirit of perseverance, innovation, and patriotism.

The makers took to Instagram to wish producer Abhishek Agarwal, with the caption reading, ''Happy Birthday to our Loving Producer @abhishekofficl - Team #DrAbdulKalam. '' Teasing the much-awaited biopic, they further added ''A biopic that will touch every Indian heart – Loading.''

Take A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AK Entertainments (@akentsofficial)

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and AK Entertainments, the film is being created in close collaboration with the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, ensuring authenticity and integrity in portraying one of India’s most beloved and respected visionaries. 

Slated for release in 2025, the film promises to capture the heart and mind of the 'People’s President',  honoring his legacy of knowledge, humility, and service to the nation.

Fans eagerly await more updates about the biopic, including the release date and further glimpses into the inspiring story.

 

 

 

