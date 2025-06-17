Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917413https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/aafat-e-ishq-director-indrajit-nattoji-s-madam-driver-set-to-screen-at-new-york-indian-film-festival-2025-2917413.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MADAM DRIVER

Aafat-e-Ishq Director Indrajit Nattoji’s 'Madam Driver' Set To Screen At New York Indian Film Festival 2025

Director Indrajit Nattoj's Madam Driver to be screened at New York Indian Film Festival 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aafat-e-Ishq Director Indrajit Nattoji’s 'Madam Driver' Set To Screen At New York Indian Film Festival 2025 (Source:File photo)

New Delhi: Director Indrajit Nattoji, upcoming featurette, 'Madam Driver' starring actress Kitu Gidwani, is set to screen at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025. 

The film will be shown as part of a stellar lineup of Indian independent cinema that includes works featuring veteran actors such as Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Known for her iconic roles in Swabhimaan, Shaktimaan, Kitu Gidwani leads the cast in this  coming-of-age drama about personal transformation and quiet defiance. Madam Driver also stars Ankit Siwachalongside Bhavna Pani (Tezz). Siwach will be representing the film at the NYIFF screenin  in New York.

Speaking about the film’s selection at NYIFF, Indrajit Nattoji spoke, “Madam Driver is more than just a story about learning to drive—it’s a quiet act of resistance against the deep-rooted patriarchal narratives that continue to define gender roles in much of our society. It also reflects a version of India that I grew up in—one where people connect as humans first, beyond the boundaries of religion, caste, or class. I’m honoured to present this film at NYIFF 2025, alongside some of India’s most compelling independent cinema. And I’m proud that Ankit Siwach, whose nuanced performance brings so much heart to the film, will be representing it at the festival. Sharing Madam Driver with a global audience is a reminder that stories of everyday courage can resonate far beyond borders.”

 Madam Driver follows the story of 55-year-old widow, Devika Dixit, who decides to learn how to drive—challenging gender norms, confronting grief, and forming unexpected human connections along her journey. 

Produced by I.N.K. Pictures LLP in collaboration with GreyOwl Barnstorm Pvt Ltd, this film is part of a larger anthology of stories developed by Nattoji that spotlight women’s lives in small-town and urban India, exploring themes of empowerment, resilience, and the joy of reinventing oneself at any age.

Madam Driver will be Screening at NYIFF on June 22, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK