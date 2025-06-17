Aafat-e-Ishq Director Indrajit Nattoji’s 'Madam Driver' Set To Screen At New York Indian Film Festival 2025

New Delhi: Director Indrajit Nattoji, upcoming featurette, 'Madam Driver' starring actress Kitu Gidwani, is set to screen at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025.

The film will be shown as part of a stellar lineup of Indian independent cinema that includes works featuring veteran actors such as Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Known for her iconic roles in Swabhimaan, Shaktimaan, Kitu Gidwani leads the cast in this coming-of-age drama about personal transformation and quiet defiance. Madam Driver also stars Ankit Siwachalongside Bhavna Pani (Tezz). Siwach will be representing the film at the NYIFF screenin in New York.

Speaking about the film’s selection at NYIFF, Indrajit Nattoji spoke, “Madam Driver is more than just a story about learning to drive—it’s a quiet act of resistance against the deep-rooted patriarchal narratives that continue to define gender roles in much of our society. It also reflects a version of India that I grew up in—one where people connect as humans first, beyond the boundaries of religion, caste, or class. I’m honoured to present this film at NYIFF 2025, alongside some of India’s most compelling independent cinema. And I’m proud that Ankit Siwach, whose nuanced performance brings so much heart to the film, will be representing it at the festival. Sharing Madam Driver with a global audience is a reminder that stories of everyday courage can resonate far beyond borders.”

Madam Driver follows the story of 55-year-old widow, Devika Dixit, who decides to learn how to drive—challenging gender norms, confronting grief, and forming unexpected human connections along her journey.

Produced by I.N.K. Pictures LLP in collaboration with GreyOwl Barnstorm Pvt Ltd, this film is part of a larger anthology of stories developed by Nattoji that spotlight women’s lives in small-town and urban India, exploring themes of empowerment, resilience, and the joy of reinventing oneself at any age.

Madam Driver will be Screening at NYIFF on June 22, 2025.