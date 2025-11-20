Aaishvary Thackeray To Star In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Film Starring Ahaan Panday, Set To Play Negative Lead

Mumbai: Actor Aaishvary Thackeray has been roped in to play an antagonist in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari.

A source close to IANS said: “Ali Abbas Zafar is known for directing mega entertainers that became historic blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Given his acumen, one can expect Ali to mount Ahaan and Aaishvary‘s showdown as a big screen carnage to watch out for.”

The source said that this is a hugely mounted film with romance at the heart of the story and action giving a sense of shock and awe and a must watch entertainer feel.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“So, you can expect Ali not holding back and pulling all punches to make it a roller coaster thrilling ride and keep audiences at the edge of their seats,” informed the source.

“Let’s face it - Ali has the best young cast of Indian cinema with him for this film. Given his brilliance in storytelling, coupled with his knowledge of creating big screen spectacles, one can be rest assured that these three young actors are going to be presented in a massive way and they will give it their all on screen.”

The source added: “It is refreshing to see big movies being mounted on young actors because they will have to carry the baton of the industry going forward. This is a huge opportunity for the industry and for these young actors to show that they have it in them to dazzle us all with their acting.”

On November 17, it was reported that Ahaan has to train four five hours a day for the next film.

A source had said: “Ahaan will start his training in boxing first and then move on to mixing martial arts and hardcore strength training to bulk up for the screen. His training will be for about 5 hours every day. It will be intense but necessary as Ali wants to present him as a young boy who can take down people with sheer brute force”.

“No one can even imagine Ahaan in this fierce avatar and YRF will keep things completely under wraps for people to feel the awe when they look at him in his new film visuals”, the source added.