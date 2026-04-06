Aakhri Sawal preponed: Sanjay Dutt's historical-political drama to now release on THIS date

The much-anticipated film Aakhri Sawaal, starring Sanjay Dutt, is all set to hit cinemas on May 8, 2026. Following its announcement, the film has already generated significant buzz, and the release of its teaser on Hanuman Ji Janmotsav has only amplified the excitement.

Aakhri Sawaal's Teaser Unveils Hidden History

The recently released teaser delves into the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), India’s oldest unified organisation, founded in 1925, presenting its story in an unprecedented light. Though brief, the teaser is powerful, raising questions and sparking debate about events spanning nearly a century.

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Described as fearless, direct, and conversational, the teaser promises to engage audiences in a dialogue about historical truths, from the post-Mahatma Gandhi ban to the Babri Masjid controversy.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Aakhri Sawaal is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, known for his acclaimed Marathi debut Picasso and other impactful works such as Deja Vu and Prem Pratha Dhumshan.

The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakravarthy, Neetu Chandra, and Tridha Chudhury, and marks the return of Sameera Reddy after a long hiatus.

Produced under the banner of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, the film is presented by Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand, with the story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Utkarsh Naithani. Monty Sharma composed the music, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas.

Plot: A Fiery Academic Face-Off

The story revolves around Vicky, a brilliant but volatile scholar, who challenges his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, after his thesis is rejected. What begins as a private academic dispute escalates into a nationally televised debate.

Through Vicky’s relentless questioning, the film explores India’s youth, their aspirations, doubts, and the search for truth amidst historical events. The climactic Guru–Shishya confrontation unveils a century-old secret that could either redeem the Professor or destroy them both.

Director Abhijeet Mohan Warang on His Vision

Warang, celebrated for his impactful storytelling, said the film aims to uncover hidden narratives that the nation needs to witness. Known for blending historical perspective with intense human drama, his direction promises a gripping cinematic experience.