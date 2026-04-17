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AAKHRI SAWAL

Aakhri Sawal release date out: Sanjay Dutt-starrer intense political drama to hit big screens on THIS date

Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal teaser sparks debate with its bold take on controversial questions surrounding the RSS and India’s history.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Aakhri Sawal release date out: Sanjay Dutt-starrer intense political drama to hit big screens on THIS date(Image: IMDb)

The upcoming film Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, is emerging as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After generating buzz with its announcement, the makers unveiled the teaser on the occasion of Hanuman Ji Janamotsav, offering a glimpse into a bold and thought-provoking narrative.

Film Explores Controversial Historical Questions

The teaser hints at a deep dive into the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), raising several contentious and long-debated questions. Among them are issues surrounding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the demolition of the Babri Masjid, and the role of the RSS during the Emergency period in India. The film positions itself as a narrative that challenges viewers to confront unresolved chapters of history.

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Also Read | Neetu Chandra Exclusive: 'Aakhri Sawal asks questions people tend to avoid', actress shares her review of Dhurandhar 2

Storyline Centres on Academic Conflict Turned National Debate

The story follows Vicky, a brilliant yet volatile scholar, who triggers a nationwide controversy after accusing his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias. The conflict begins with the rejection of Vicky’s controversial thesis on the RSS but soon spirals into a larger public debate.

What starts as an academic dispute is amplified by a sensationalist news anchor and a politically ambitious activist, transforming it into a televised “intellectual trial” watched across the country.

Direction and Production Team

Aakhri Sawaal is directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, known for his acclaimed Marathi debut Picasso and other impactful works such as Deja Vu and Prem Pratha Dhumshan.

The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakravarthy, Neetu Chandra, and Tridha Chudhury, and marks the return of Sameera Reddy after a long hiatus.

Produced under the banner of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, the film is presented by Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand, with the story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Utkarsh Naithani. Monty Sharma composed the music, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas.

Release Date Announced

The makers have confirmed that Aakhri Sawal will hit cinemas on May 8, 2026, setting the stage for what promises to be a provocative and discussion-driven cinematic experience.

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