laal singh chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets new release date, lock Baisakhi 2022!

Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, bringing them back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's much-awaited venture Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed for almost 2 years now with fans eagerly waiting for its release. Ending days of speculation, Aamir Khan Productions has finally announced a new release date for the film. 

The makers have locked Baisakhi April 14, 2022, as the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha, a Viacom18 Studios presentation. 

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the six-time Academy Award-winning film Forest Gump that was written by Eric Roth. 

Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, bringing them back on-screen after a long hiatus. They were last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots'.

It has been directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, and music is composed by Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 

The makers announced the new release date with a brand new poster that captures the chemistry between Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. 

