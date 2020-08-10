Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' postponed by a year, new release date announced

New Delhi: Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed by a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film, originally scheduled to release during Christmas 2020, will now hit the screens on Christmas 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media. He wrote, "New release date... 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan - will now release on Christmas 2021."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who had helmed Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Chandigarh. However, the shoot was later stalled due to the pandemic.

Over the weekend, the internet spotted Aamir flying to Turkey, presumably to shoot for the film there. Pictures of him at the airport have gone viral on social media.

NEW PIC@aamir_khan resumes #LaalSinghChaddha shoot in Turkey pic.twitter.com/vjheNtCqde — Aamir Khan Official FC Kolkata (@AamirFanKolkata) August 8, 2020

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been co-produced by Aamir Khan. It also stars actress Mona Singh in a pivotal role.