Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Join Forces For 'Laapataa Ladies' - Check Release Date

New Delhi: Netizens are excited as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao join hands again! Kiran Rao’s directorial, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, presented by Jio Studios, is all set to hit the screens on 5th January 2024. Kiran is all set to make a comeback as a director after over a decade with the feature film, after her directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat.

The makers of the upcoming film earlier gave an exciting glimpse into the world of this comedy-drama, well-studded with a quirky narrative, hilarious dialogues, and a talented cast. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. While the audience has been eagerly waiting for its release, the makers have finally confirmed the release date of the film as the 5th of January, 2024.

'Laapataa Ladies' has already created a huge stir amongst the audiences for the partnership of Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao. Viewers are eagerly looking forward to Rao’s next offering, after Dhobi Ghat. The release date announcement has only heightened the excitement for her much-awaited directorial.

'Laapataa Ladies' will also be screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, well ahead of its release.

Set in 2001, in rural parts of India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.