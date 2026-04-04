Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan Reunite for Ek Din, the Duo Behind Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Returns to Romance

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Ek Din is set to release in theatres on May 1, coinciding with the same weekend as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the debut film of Aamir Khan, which was released on April 29, 1988. The overlap in release timing has drawn attention, particularly as both films fall within the romantic drama genre.

Ek Din's storyline

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles. The film revolves around a simple, character-driven love story, focusing on the emotional journey of two individuals as they navigate relationships, circumstances, and personal choices. Positioned as a grounded romantic narrative, the film explores themes of love, connection, and the passage of time.

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Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Storyline

In comparison, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, directed by Mansoor Khan, told the story of Raj and Rashmi, two young lovers from feuding families whose relationship faces strong opposition. The film follows their journey as they choose to run away together, only for their story to take a tragic turn. Widely regarded as a landmark romantic film in Hindi cinema, it established Aamir Khan as a leading actor and introduced a narrative style centred on youthful romance and conflict.

Ek Din also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan after several years. Their previous collaborations include films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Akele Hum Akele Tum, as well as Mansoor Khan’s involvement as a producer in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The upcoming film brings the duo back to the romance genre, which played a key role in their earlier work.

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is backed by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.