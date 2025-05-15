Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani Set To Make Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic!

New Delhi: The legendary Dadasaheb Phalke known as the ‘Father of Indian cinema'. His debut film, Raja Harishchandra, was the first Indian movie released in 1913, and is now known as India's first full-length mythological feature film. The highest revered film award is also constituted in his memory by the government of India. Dadasaheb Phalke's story is something that the nation needs to see on the screen and now looks like soon everyone will.

Aamir Khan-Raj Kumar Hirani Collab

Aamir Khan will start preparing for his part soon after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. VFX studios from LA has already created AI designs for the era and period of the film. Filming is slated to begin from October 2025.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared: #BreakingNews... AAMIR KHAN - RAJKUMAR HIRANI REUNITE FOR BIOPIC ON DADASAHEB PHALKE... #AamirKhan and director #RajkumarHirani are joining forces once again, this time for a biopic on #DadasahebPhalke, the father of #Indian cinema.

Set against the backdrop of #India's independence struggle, the film will chronicle the extraordinary journey of the man who laid the foundation of #Indian cinema.

With a script that has been in the works for four years, #AamirKhan is set to begin prep soon after the release of #SitaareZameenPar... Shoot begins Oct 2025.

Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Set against the backdrop of independence struggle, the story unfolds an extraordinary journey of an artist, who from scratch, against all odds, goes on to give birth to the largest indigenous film industry in the world.

Rajkumar Hirani with Abhijat Joshi and two other writers Hindukush bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj have been working on this script for the last 4 years.

It has been learnt that Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar has been supportive of the project and has provided major anecdotes from Dadasaheb Phalke’s life.

Moreover, coming from the director-actor duo who gave us cult classics and biggest successes of all time like 3 Idiots and PK, Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan, this film is poised to set to be a buzzmaker.